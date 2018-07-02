Fire razes shanties, stalls in Mandaue

ABOUT 25 shanties and stalls at G. Ouano Street in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City were razed by fire at 5 pm Monday.

Senior Fire Officer Cipriano Codilla, investigator of the Mandaue City Fire Station, said the area is thickly populated with narrow roads and is adjacent to Don Gerardo Ouano Memorial National High School, the barangay hall and police precinct.

Codilla said the cause of the fire is under investigation.