No bearing game? Not for Partner’s Cup finalists UV and UC

THE GAME tonight between the shared league leaders may hold no bearing but make no mistake about it, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the M. Lhuillier-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters will be gunning for each other’s throats when they clash in the 2018 Cesafi Partner’s Cup Preseason Tournament over at the Cebu Coliseum.

Tied at the top with identical records of 5-0 (win-loss), both UV and UC are set to meet in the best-of-three finals on Sunday.

But both coaches have stressed that not an inch would be given to the other in their game tonight that wraps up the elimination round.

“The mindset is always to win. If you train the mind to win, the body will follow,” said UC’s multi-titled head coach Yayoy Alcoseba, the man with the magic touch who brought the Webmasters to the cusp of a Cesafi title last season before falling short to the Green Lancers in a tough three-game series.

UV head coach Gary Cortes, a man familiar with the style of Alcoseba, admitted that they, too, would be going for the win tonight.

“It’s a non-bearing game but for sure, Coach Yayoy also wants to win to gain momentum heading to the finals. And so we are gunning for that win as well,” Cortes shared.

In the high school division, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) will try to brighten their chances of making it to the finals when they tackle the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars today in the curtain raiser at 5 p.m.

USPF holds a 4-1 card, good for first place alongside UC.

Games today:

Cebu Coliseum

5 p.m. – USPF vs USJ-R (High School)

6:30 p.m. – UV vs UC (College)