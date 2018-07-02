SOCIALS TAKE THE SPOTLIGHT

Quest Hotel shifts gear to lighter fare

Let’s do socials for a change, we’ve been serious for far too long,” says Mia Leon, Quest Hotel’s General Manager.

Quite aptly, we ended up sharing glasses of wine (red for her, a delicious white for me) at the launch of the hotel’s function halls for socials at their sixth floor, and discovering that we shared the same childhood friends.

You can’t get any more social than moving in the same circles for most of your life, and finding out only on the day she drums up the possibilities for social gatherings at the property.

The hotel, a leading venue for MICE (not the vermin, silly) is beefing up the more “fun and slightly flirty side,” as Mia puts it, by launching their cleverly-named function rooms (named after pioneering explorers and travelers who took on their own, yes, quests), reimagining them from stodgy meeting places to, say, a debutante’s intimate,

but lavishly decorated coming out party.

Their package includes a choice between international or Filipino buffet; provisions for 18 roses and candles, invitation and thank you cards; an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room with breakfast for two; clearly exerting extra effort and freebies from the existing ones.

The complimentary add-ons include a free two-hour use of photo booth, plus goodies from MAC Cosmetics and Storyteller Photography & Videography.

I was also drawn to the Quest Hotel’s Kiddie Party Package, shown to fun detail at the Lewis room.

It includes a specialized children’s menu and one-layer birthday cake plus provisions for name tags, party hats, balloons and more.

The first 15 kids booking the package at the fair also receive a free Jumping Clay DIY Play kit to bring home.

Mia’s own daughter Lily produced a professionally-done clay sculpture of a dog from the same kit!

Intimate city weddings on a budget may find the Quest Hotel’s Dream Wedding Package irresistible with a choice of international or Filipino buffet with two-layer wedding cake; overnight stay in a Deluxe Room with breakfast for two; use of photo booth, bridal car.

The tour concluded at the Hillary room, named after Sir Edmund Hillary, the first to summit Mount Everest. How apropos.

With the steep competition in the marketplace, not unlike an arduous climb up Everest itself, Quest singles itself out by going the extra mile.