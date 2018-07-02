Foton Cebu South opens in Talisay City

The United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI), exclusive distributor of Foton vehicles in the Philippines, partnered with the Gateway Group to put up the Foton Cebu South dealership along Highway Linao in Talisay City.

The new Foton dealership, the second in Cebu and the 25th in the Philippines, was officially unveiled last June 26.

The new dealership is expected to help strengthen the brand’s presence in Cebu. Aside from a showroom, it is set to house a heavy-duty service center to provide fast mobility solutions for Foton clients.

Also launched during the dealership’s unveiling was the Foton Tornado M4.2C truck that is powered by a 3.8-liter Cummins ISF turbodiesel four-cylinder Blue Energy engine that meets Euro 4 emission standards.

Highlighting the new truck is its car-like features such as a four-way adjustable driver’s seat, center armrest with cupholders, multi-info display, air-conditioning and touchscreen infotainment system that supports Bluetooth.

It also comes with rear parking sensors with reverse camera, a redesigned windshield for improved outside visibility, a full air-brake system with anti-lock function and electronic brake-force distribution, and adjustable headlight levelers.

With its emerging dealership nationwide, Foton Philippines plans to extend its partnership with Gateway Group by opening showrooms in Bohol and Davao this year.