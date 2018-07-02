Good start for Optum Knights

THE OPTUM Knights debuted in winning fashion as they defeated the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Bankers, 58-48, in the Evo League division of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball last Sunday at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

The game was close in the first 30 minutes of action before the Knights took over in the deciding canto, uncorking a pivotal 17-10 rally that blew the wind out of the sails of the Bankers.

Nicole Sultan led the way for the Knights with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals while Stephen Luague backed him up with nine points, four boards and four steals.

Jeyson Goden and Cristian Tambiga paced the Bankers with 14 and 12 points, respectively, but it wasn’t nearly enough as they ran out of steam down the stretch.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Elbanbuena of Sykes was crowned as the Miss E-Leagues 2018. First runner-up honors went the way of Lu Anne Godinez of the Results Manila while Rita Atim of Optum bagged second runner-up.