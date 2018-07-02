Cabahug eager to debut with Cebu City

THE CEBU City Sharks will be getting some much-needed firepower and veteran leadership as they welcome wingman Patrick Jan Cabahug to their fold in their battle against the Parañaque Patriots today in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Datu Cup at the Olivarez College Gymnasium.

Cabahug, who had been playing in Thailand’s professional league, missed the Sharks’ first game of the season, a 71-76 loss to the Bacoor Strikers.

A true-blue Cebuano, the sharpshooter expressed his elation with finally being able to suit up for his hometown, starting today at 7 p.m.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement as I am finally representing my hometown. Winning tomorrow would be the icing on the cake for this homecoming that I’ve been waiting for so long,” said the former University of the Visayas Baby Lancer.

“This is the chance for me to apply what I have learned through my experience working with the different teams and players abroad.”