Duterte favors same-sex civil union — Palace
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is in favor of same-sex civil union, Malacañang said on Monday.
The Supreme Court has already begun holding oral arguments for a petition to legalize same-sex marriage in the Philippines.
“Kung same-sex marriage, pati si Presidente tutol. Pero ang (same-sex) union, pabor diyan si Presidente para maayos ang ibat-ibang aspeto ng pagsamama ng magka-parehong kasarinlan,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing in Maasin, Southern Leyte.
Roque’s statement came after the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed that 61 percent of Filipinos oppose civil union of same-sex couples.
Roque had earlier said the Philippines was not yet ready for same-sex marriage, citing it might still be “too revolutionary” for the Philippines.
In December 2017, Duterte said in a speech that he was in favor of changing the law to allow same-sex marriage in the Philippines.
“I want gay marriage. The problem is we have to change the law, but we can change the law,” Duterte said in his speech before a gathering of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) in Davao City.
In 2015, then Davao City mayor Duterte told comedian and television host Vice ganda that same-sex marriage was “good,” saying “everyone deserves to be guaranteed happy.”
