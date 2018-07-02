P50M Compostela port project can help ease Metro traffic if …

A new port will soon rise in Compostela town in northern Cebu if the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) will approve the proposed P50 million port development project to be built there.

Once approved, Mayor Joel Quiño said they would be planning to open ferry boat services that would transport passengers from the north going to Mactan Island, in order to avoid traffic congestion in Metro Cebu.

Compostela is a third income class municipality and located about 31.6 kilometers from Cebu City.

Quiño said that many workers from the north working at the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) in Lapu-Lapu City had to bear the traffic on their daily commute.

“Kon marelease ang budget atoa gyod paspasan kay atoa pud na obserbaran nga need kaayo na ron labi na sa mga nagtrabaho ngadto sa Mepz,” Quiño said.

Aside from that, the mayor said there would also be seatrips that would cater to passengers going to and from Camotes Island and Leyte.

Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator Camelo Tejero also said there are already those from the industrial sector, who are interested to operate ferry services, such as the waterbus services of Max Boat Marine Corporation.

The Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC – 7) has earlier approved the proposed P50 million port development of the local government during their meeting in Tagbilaran City, Bohol last Friday (June 29).

Glenn Soco, chairman of the Infrastructure Development Committee of RDC-7, said they had yet to endorse the project to the Cebu Port Authority (CPA).

“The RDC – 7 made a conditional endorsement to CPA. We endorsed the project provided the LGU would secure the necessary clearances from pertinent government agencies,” Soco said in a text message.

He said permits the local government should secure are the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and a reclamation permit from the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA).

Quiño said they are still on an ongoing process to secure the necessary requirements.

As of the now, the town had already constructed an around 2-hectare reclamation area in Poblacion, Compostela town, at back of their public market.

While, the town’s public market will then be moved to Barangay Canamucan, Quiño added.