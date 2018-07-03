Rupinta’s partner: “Solima warned me to be careful after he received threats”

Jocelyn Mendoza, the common-law wife of slain Ermita Barangay Captain Felisicimo “Imok” Rupinta, expressed shock upon hearing the killing of Atty. Salvador Solima.

The lawyer and his wife Verosse, were shot inside their house in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Monday (July 2).

Solima is the counsel for the complainant in the Rupinta murder case.

Mendoza told Cebu Daily News that she has difficulty in sleeping after she heard the news that their lawyer and his wife were shot by unknown assailants.

The common-law wife also said that the killing of the lawyer and Rupinta may be related. Mendoza disclosed that Solima warned her previously to be careful after he has received death threats.