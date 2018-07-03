Diamante prefers to run as third district rep in 2019

If it is for him to decide, Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante prefers to run as third district representative for 2019 midterm elections.

Diamante, who is already in his last term as town mayor, said that he fears that his projects for Tuburan will be left behind if will lose grip of the district.

“Akoa man gud is iprotect nako ang Tuburan kay daghan kaayo ko og projects nga nasugdan. Kung modaog akong mga kaatbang sa politika, mabiyaan na nga mga programa,” Diamante said.

However, Diamante said that he will still wait for the advice of the higher ups of Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban) on what position he will vie for in 2019.

If he will not be graced to run for congress, Diamante said that his next option is to run for vice mayor in Tuburan.

Diamante also dismissed the idea that he would run for vice governor next year.