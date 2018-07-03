Police arrest two suspects in Solima slay

In less than 24 hours, police authorities have arrested two male suspects who fired shots at lawyer Salvador Solima and wife Verosse Lim Solima on Tuesday morning (July 3).

Solima and his wife were shot inside their house at Singson Village, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Monday evening (July 2).

The suspects were identified as Alberto Baluyos Jr. a.k.a “Junjun Tira”, a resident of Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City; and Ricarte Del Coro, 32, a resident of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Baluyos was arrested by homicide investigators of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in a follow-up operation.

Chief Insp. Henrix Bangcoleta, Punta Princesa precinct commander, said Del Coro was arrested in a buy-bust operation this morning.

Authorities seized suspected shabu and a .38 revolver from Del Coro.

Bangcoleta said a witness pointed Del Coro as one of the suspects of killing Solima and his wife.

Solima was declared dead an hour after the incident while his wife was critically injured in the head.