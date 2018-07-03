Tomas bans plastic inside City Hall

Employees of the Cebu City Hall have barely a month from now before they start living a plastic-free work life.

This development came after Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña signed a memorandum on July 3 banning single-use plastic material at the Cebu City Hall.

Plastic straws, papers, cups, plates, bottles, to name some are those that will be prohibited.

“Our number one problem is plastic bottles. Plastic bottles, they clog our drainage,” said Osmeña.

Implementation will be on August.