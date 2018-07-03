Police arrest suspect in Solima slay

In less than 24 hours, police authorities have arrested one of the suspects who fired shots at lawyer Salvador Solima and wife Verosse Lim Solima.

Ricarte Del Coro Jr., 32, a resident of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, was caught by homicide investigators of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in a buy-bust operation conducted by Punta Princesa police precinct this morning (July 3).

Chief Insp. Henrix Bangcoleta, Punta Princesa precinct commander, said they were able to confiscate suspected shabu and a .38 revolver from Del Coro.

Bangcoleta said a witness pointed Del Coro as one of the suspects of killing Solima and his wife.

However, police had yet to arrest another suspect of the shooting incident.

Brothers Alvin and Alberto Baluyos Jr., who were identified as persons of interest in the investigation of the crime, were invited by homicide investigators of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) this morning.

Solima and his wife were shot inside their house at Singson Village, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Monday evening (July 2).

Solima was declared dead an hour after the incident while his wife was critically injured in the head.