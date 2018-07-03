Mandaue fire leaves 238 homeless

At least 238 individuals were displaced by the fire that hit a residential area in Cabahug St., Barangay Opao, Mandaue city on Monday (July 2) afternoon.

SFO2 Roel Arcilla, the fire investigator of Mandaue City Fire Station, said that children were allegedly playing with matches which caused the fire.

He said a total of 38 houses were burned down by the fire. The damage was pegged at P900,000.

Personnel of the City’s Social Welfare and Services brought the Kitchen Mobile and distributed food to fire survivors.