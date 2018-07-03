Salazar is Cepca’s June champion

RETIRED Master Sergeant Ador Kidd Salazar of the Philippine Marine Corps emerged as the monthly champion for June in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) monthly tournament last Sunday at the Ayala Center Cebu.

Salazar finished the five-round Swiss system format competition with 4.5 points to bag the P1,500 purse.

Second placer Reynaldo Flores scored 4.0 points and received P1,000 while Candidate Master (CM) Jerish John Velarde claimed third spot with 4.0 points, too.

Flores and Velarde were ranked according to their accumulated tiebreak points.

Fourth and fifth placers were Ramsey Pedroza and Rowena Padro, who also scored 4.0 points and were ranked also according to their accumulated tiebreak points.

Salazar, thus, joined early qualifiers Eduard dela Torre, Mario Bustillo, Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Joselito Loques and Zilverstein Torres in the Grand Finals set this December.