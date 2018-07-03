Teleperformance routs Telstra

THE TELEPERFORMANCE All Stars wasted no time declaring their intentions for the title as they blew away the Telstra Boomerangs, 78-52, in the Elite Classic division of the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball last Sunday at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

A sizzling 21-8 run at the start gave Teleperformance the momentum it needed to get their title campaign going this season.

After that, the team established a 40-25 halftime lead and then buried the Boomerangs even more in the final canto with a 22-10 finishing kick for the final tally.

Marcos Jungoy III led the All Stars with 15 points, three boards, three assists and five steals while big man, Gamaliel Bas, nearly had a double-double of 10 points and eight rebounds laced with five steals as well.

Three more studs scored at least eight points for Teleperformance, underscoring their tremendous offensive depth.

Jaggy Vios paced Telstra with 12 points but the Boomerangs failed to get much from old reliable, Jasper Diaz, who finished with just three.