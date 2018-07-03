1999 makes USC NABC Summer League semis

THE TOP-SEEDED 1999 Niners kept their unbeaten record intact as they barged into the semifinals with a 93-67 win over the 1994 Bulldogs in Division 2 of the University of San Carlos North Alumni Basketball Conference Summer League 2018 last weekend at the USC North Campus gym.

Up next for the Niners will be the 2001 Shipmen, which edged the 1996 Chubbies, 85-83, behind the superb efforts of Carlo Campos who had 20 points, five rebounds, seven assists, three steals and an incredible five blocked shots.

Another squad that booked a spot in the Final Four was the 1997 Ronins, which kept their composure in crunchtime to eke out an 83-82 win over the 2000 Millennium Bugs.

The Ronins will be talking on Sipat 1998, which beat the 1995 Pirates in dominant fashion, 88-64. Bryan Toledo led the way with 14 points, 11 boards and seven assists.