Marquez is Cetba Bowler of the Month for June

Senior kegler Noel Marquez topped the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association’s (Cetba) Bowler of the Month tournament for June last Saturday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

The 25-handicapper Marquez logged scores of 202, 187, 215, 245, 214 and 199 to top the six-game tournament. He finished with a total of 1,412 pinfalls and averaged 235.33.

Ronan Barredo was at second place with 1,278 pinfalls while senior bowler Beth Ngo secured third place with 1,273 pinfalls.

Rounding off the top five were Emi Osada (1,267) and Cynthia Uybengkee (1,249).