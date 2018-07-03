DOST-7 to launch Metro Cebu Atlas on Wednesday

The Department of Science and Technology in Central Visayas (DOST-7) will launch on Wednesday the Metro Cebu Earthquake Model (MCEM) Atlas at the Ecotech Center in Sitio Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City.

DOST-7 Regional Director Edilberto Paradela said the Atlas is a seismic ground motion hazard assessment that will specifically be conducted in Metro Cebu and other areas that are located along the Central Cebu Fault System.

“It (Atlas) will show how the land would react in Metro Cebu, in line with intensity if we experience a magnitude 8 and above earthquake,” Paradela said.

The Atlas can also be used as a reference in the seismic design of buildings and structures and serve as a tool for earthquake impact assessment and earthquake risk reduction efforts of national government agencies, Local Government Units (LGUs), academe and the private sector.

“The output (of our assessment) will be distributed to LGUs, contractors associations and different stakeholders. But this will soon be available online so that anyone can have access of the Atlas,” Paradela added.