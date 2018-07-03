Most Central Visayas LGUs now disaster preparedness compliant

Almost all of the Local Government Units in Central Visayas are now disaster ready.

James Andrew Andaya, the Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) – Climate Change focal person of Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7), said that more than 90 percent of the LGUs in the region are now disaster preparedness compliant.

Andaya said disaster preparedness is measured through the existence of emergency response equipment, emergency vehicles and the stock-piling of food that can be used during disasters.

He is urging the remaining 10 percent to already comply with Republic Act (R.A.) 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Reduction and Management Act.

“We’ve already checked the compliance of LGUs in the region with the program “Operation-Listo” since the rainy season has started in May. We have set standards of action for disaster preparedness,” Andaya said.

DILG-7, he said, is also conducting trainings to help localities maximize the use of their DRRM funds which is five percent of the LGUs annual budget.

“The 30 percent of that fund should be used as quick response fund while the 70 percent is for pre-disaster activities,” he said.

Andaya reminded localities of the need to first pass a legislation for the declaration of state of calamity in a disaster-affected area before they could use their quick response allocation.

Engr. Ver Neil Balaba, chief of Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) of the Office of the Civil Defense in Central Visayas (OCD-7), said that a state of calamity can only be declared if two of the following criteria are met: 20 percent of the total population is affected, major infrastructures were damaged, there are epidemics, and if 40 percent of the total livelihood were affected.