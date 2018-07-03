P160 M set aside by Lapu for housing project

The Lapu-Lapu City Council approved the allocation of P160 million for expropriation proceedings for parcels of land that can be used for the city’s socialized housing project.

In last Friday’s session the council authorized the mayor’s office to enter into either a negotiated sale and/or expropriation proceedings for lots to build a social housing site in Barangay Suba-basbas.

Another social housing site is being considered in Sitio Abuno Barangay Pajac. About 97,276.86 square meters of land will be acquired for the two housing projects intended for qualified beneficiaries.