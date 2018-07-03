Cebu City police to crack down on videoke noise

All police precinct chiefs of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) were ordered to enforce the city ordinance that prohibit videoke noise especially at night.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City police chief, said Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña made it clear that they should crack down on noisy videoke clubs especially late at night.

“My instructions were for them to study the ordinance to strictly follow the restrictions and what are the implementing rules and regulations so the ordinance will be properly enforce,” Garma said.

Garma said if videoke operators can be made to comply with the ordinance after being warned, then there is no need for any arrests. She said the ordinance will be enforced regardless of whether or not they receive allowances.

“That’s why President Rodrigo Duterte raised our salaries so we won’t be dependent on the local governments for our finances,” Garma said.