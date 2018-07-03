Hardware failure downs more than 100 PH gov’t websites — DICT
MORE than 100 government websites were down on Tuesday due to a server hardware failure.
The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) confirmed to INQUIRER.net that an estimated 100 websites were affected when a six-year-old server that runs the websites malfunctioned.
DICT expressed confidence that the issue will be resolved before the week ends.
