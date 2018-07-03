Facebook helped him get things done, says Osmeña

STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, in his second State of the City Address (Soca) yesterday, spelled out accomplishments from crime busting to operating the Rizal Library round the clock, largely because of his active presence in social media that allowed him to interact with Cebuanos.

He then ended his less than 15-minute address by saying farewell to and belief in a trusted aide, SPO1 Adonis Dumpit, who was linked to the illegal drug trade and killed by his fellow policemen in Tagbilaran City on June 27.

“For now, let me end with a little pause and say goodbye to my friend, Adonis Dumpit. And tell him that many Cebuanos, myself included, believe in you,” said Osmeña.

Before that, the mayor first acknowledged the residents of Cebu City whom he said kept his cellphone busy by sending him information, reports, and ideas that his administration could and were able to pursue.

In particular, he lauded Mitch Roldan who, in a post on the Facebook page of the mayor last March, requested him to extend the operation of the Cebu City Public Library and Museum, more popularly known as the Rizal Library.

Because of that request, the Rizal Library became the first government-run library in the country to open 24/7, housing thousands of students in need of a place to go to study anytime of the day.

“It’s been almost two years ago when I decided to have my cellphone number listed on my Facebook page. And it was worth it. This is (also) why we want to have the skateboard park (in South Road Properties) as soon as possible,” said Osmeña.

He also attributed the success of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), under the leadership of its former director, Senior Supt. Joel Doria, on being recognized by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Camp Crame as the best drug enforcement unit in the country, to the text messages he received from residents in Cebu City and forwarded to the CCPO.

No to single-use plastic

Osmeña, addressing environment concerns, said that one of the biggest issues his administration is facing right now is the rampant use of single-use plastic materials in Cebu City.

He added that single-use plastic materials clogged drainage and have resulted to floods after a downpour.

He asked the councilors to prioritize creating an ordinance banning single-use plastics, such as bottles, straws, plates, and utensils.

“I’d like to make a request on the council restricting the use of plastic (in Cebu City). Make this possible. We are waiting for you,” said Osmeña.

While the mayor’s allies in Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) applauded Osmeña’s Soca, opposition Councilor Joel Garganera (Barug Team Rama–PDP Laban) called it “dry and dull.”

He also said Osmeña claimed credit for Doria’s success.

“He took the achievements of Colonel Doria. He claimed to be instrumental in the fight against drugs because of the information he forwarded to Doria. These are all lies. And what happened to (police hotline) 93-1?” said Garganera.

The mayor’s second Soca also marked this year’s inaugural session of the City Council, ending in June next year.

Newly elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation-Cebu City president Jessica Resch officially joined the City Council yesterday as one of its ex-officio members.

The other ex-officio member is outgoing Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Cebu City Chapter president, Philip Zafra, the village chair of Barangay Tisa.

Zafra is expected to run again for the city’s ABC presidency against Osmeña’s bet, Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong, which will be held before the end of this month.

No Barug chairmanships

Meanwhile, no member from Barug Team Rama–PDP Laban party gained membership or chairmanship from the council’s 24 committees.

But in an earlier interview, Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella, the presiding officer and also from Barug, said their group was not bothered about the matter.

Councilor Dave Tumulak (BOPK) remained as the council’s president pro tempore while Councilor Margarita Osmeña, the mayor’s wife, was still the majority floor leader.

Councilors Sisinio Andales and Eugenio Gabuya Jr. were named as first assistant and second assistant majority floor leader, respectively.

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera was appointed as minority floor leader, a position which was once occupied by Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, who was ordered dismissed from public service by the Office of the Ombudsman in October 2017.

Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia was also named the assistant minority floor leader.

Reorganization of the standing committees in council is only allowed every first Tuesday of July, as per Article 1, Section 1 of the Council’s House Rules.