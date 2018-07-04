WORLD CUP UPDATE:Sweden, England complete quarterfinal round cast

England and Sweden will face each other in the quarterfinal round after dismissing separate opponents in contrasting fashion in the last day of the Round of 16 matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Sweden advanced to the last 8 with a 1-0 edging of Switzerland while England clinched the last quarterfinals ticket after prevailing via a penalty shootout against Colombia, 4-3. The regulation and extra time ended at 1-all.

Sealing the win for Sweden was Emil Forsberg in the 66th minute. He was named Man of the Match.

Although Switzerland dominated the match, it failed to create chances.

England captain Harry Kane put his team ahead first by converting a penalty in the 57th minute.

Colombia forced extra time when it scored the equalizer in stoppage time courtesy of Yerry Mina.

Both teams, however, failed to score in the extra time, sending the match into a penalty shootout.

Scoring for England in the penalty shootout were Kane, Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier and Eric Dier while Jordan Henderson had his attempt saved.

Converting their penalties for Colombia were Radamel Falcao, Juan Cuadrado and Luis Muriel while failing to convert their attempts were Carlos Bacca and Mateus Uribe.

England will be gunning for its second World Cup title. They won it in 1966. Sweden, on the other hand, is hoping to win it for the first time. Its best finish was second place in 1958.