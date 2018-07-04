Two robbery-holdup suspects nabbed in Talisay City

Two robbery-holdup suspects were arrested in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu on Wednesday dawn (July 4).

The suspects were identified as Roger Loreto Villocillo, 37, and Saad Cuyogan Dimaalip, 32, who are residents of Sitio Mananga II, Brgy. Tabunok, Talisay City.

Supt. Marlu Conag, city police chief, said that the suspects are responsible for the series of robbery-holdup incidents inside jeepneys bound to Minglanilla town and Naga City.

The arrest was made after the police received a telephone call from a concerned citizen who reported the presence of armed persons in the area of arrest.

Confiscated from the possession were two knives with 9 and 11 inches long.

The suspects are now detained at the jail facility of the city police pending the filing of charges against them.