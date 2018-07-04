2 nabbed in separate drug bust in Cebu

Two drug suspects were arrested in two separate drug bust on July 3, Wednesday early morning.

First to fall was Patricio Padasas, 24, from Sitio Holyname, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City who was arrested by police operatives due to the suspicion that he was carrying drugs around 1 a.m.

Police seized three medium sized of suspected shabu from him.

At 2 a.m., Rhett Lopez, 29, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Torre, Barangay Inayawan.

Seized from him were 21 small pieces and four medium pack of suspected shabu.

According to Chief Insp. Christopher Navida, City Intelligence Branch (CIB) chief of Cebu City Police, the drug bust nets P420,437.

Suspects are now detained at the Cebu City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.