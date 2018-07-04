Metro Cebu’s earthquake map now available online
The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) launched an online map of earthquake-prone areas in Metro Cebu on Wednesday morning (July 4).
The government agencies introduced today the Metro Cebu Earthquake Model (MCEM), a series of maps that details the probable impact of earthquakes around Metro Cebu.
The online map, which is a seismic ground motion hazard assessment, can be used as a guide in the construction of earthquake-proof infrastructures.
The map can be accessed and downloaded from the website, wwww.phivolcs.dost.gov.ph. /USJR Delta Dyrecka Letigio
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.