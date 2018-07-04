Metro Cebu’s earthquake map now available online

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) launched an online map of earthquake-prone areas in Metro Cebu on Wednesday morning (July 4).

The government agencies introduced today the Metro Cebu Earthquake Model (MCEM), a series of maps that details the probable impact of earthquakes around Metro Cebu.

The online map, which is a seismic ground motion hazard assessment, can be used as a guide in the construction of earthquake-proof infrastructures.

The map can be accessed and downloaded from the website, wwww.phivolcs.dost.gov.ph. /USJR Delta Dyrecka Letigio