Brothers arrested for illegal possession of firearms

Three brothers were arrested for illegal possession of firearms in Barangay Catarman, Liloan town, northern Cebu on Tuesday evening, July 3.

Suspect were identified as Rafael Pontanar Jr., Eugene Pontanar, and Aldrin Pontanar.

Supt. Randy Korret, Liloan police chief, said that the suspects threatened to shoot a certain Robinson Conahap after having a heated argument.

Korret added that the brothers fired two shots at responding policemen prompted them to shoot back.

One of the suspects was brought to the hospital after he was shot.

Confiscated from them were one 45. caliber pistol and a 357 magnum revolver.

The suspects are detained at Liloan police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.