DOH-7: ‘Deworming has no harmful side effects’

By USJ-R Journalism Intern July 04,2018

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) clarified that the deworming tablets they have distributed do not bring harmful effects.

Dr. Ronald Jarvik Buscato, DOH-7 medical officer III, said that the public may have a misconception on deworming similar to the dengue immunization vaccine.

While Buscato admits that there are cases wherein patients experience headache or vomiting, the medical officer stressed that there are no deaths recorded due to deworming.

The National Deworming Month is celebrated in July. /Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Journalism Intern

