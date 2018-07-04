Get bonus points for free flights with Cebu Pacific GetGo Credit cards

From hassle-free shopping, to convenient bills payment and limitless access to exciting promos, credit card users certainly enjoy the best of what life has to offer. Now, GetGo members can indulge in a lifestyle of luxury and free travel when they apply for their own CEB GetGo Credit Card.

As the most rewarding lifestyle program, GetGo is again making everyday purchases more satisfying by giving away 8,000 bonus points to newly-approved CEB GetGo Credit Cardholders who apply from January 31 to August 31, 2018.

Interested individuals can sign up via https://bit.ly/2Md1DXx or through other UnionBank channels. Once approved, all they have to do is to use their credit cards for a single or accumulated retail spend worth P20,000, register online at https://unionbankph.com/8kgetgopoints and sign up for the new UnionBank Online mobile app via the Apple Store or Google Play.

With 8,000 bonus GetGo points, you can book thrilling getaways and make priceless memories at any of the country’s most beautiful provinces. You can fly to Bacolod, Cebu, Iloilo, and Tagbilaran to discover unique local culture and architectures. You can even spend a weekend at the beach by scoring the best one-way flight deals to Davao, Suriago, and Dumaguete with your GetGo points. Or if you’re up to fly out of the country, you can use your additional 8,000 points to explore Cebu Pacific’s international destinations.

But wait, there’s more! New CEB GetGo Platinum Credit Cardholders will also receive a unique promo code worth 8,000 GetGo points when they spend another P20,000 worth of single or accumulated purchases using their new credit cards within 65 days from card approval date. They can use this code to get 8,000 points off when booking their flights with GetGo. That’s just P40,000 total spend using CEB GetGo Platinum Credit Card for a total of 16,000 GetGo points!

So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy your next trip with your own CEB GetGo Credit Card. Promo runs until August 31, 2018.