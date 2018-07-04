Cebu graduate lands ninth place in Agriculturist licensure exam

A graduate from Cebu Technological University – Barili Campus made it to the Top 10 of the June 2018 Agriculturist board examination.

Jerwin Saya-ang Zanoria ranked 9th with an average score of 85.67%

Results were released on Tuesday, July 3.

Out of the 4,428 who took the examination, 1,689 only made it.

The examination was held from June 24 to 26 at PRC testing centers in cities of Manila, all regional offices, and Zamboanga.