Davide’s running mate may come from north

CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III’s running mate in next year’s elections will come from the north, Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said yesterday.

Magpale, who declined reelection and announced her retirement from politics after her second term ends next year, said she and other administration allies discussed it with the governor but she refused to give details.

“Dili lang ko mosulti (I will not tell, it will be a), surprise,” Magpale said.

Davide said nothing final had been decided on his choice of running mate.

Barely three months left before the filing of the Certificate of Candidacies (COCs), in October, the names of Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante and Carmen Remedios Durano-Meca were floated.

Meca chairs the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO).

But Diamante, president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)-Cebu Chapter, said he prefers to run either for Congress or for vice mayor of Tuburan town.

Meca also said she has no plans to run for higher office.