New party for Cebu’s third district

TUBURAN Mayor Democrito Diamante announced plans to create a local political party that will serve the needs of Cebu’s third district.

Diamante, Cebu chapter president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP), said he floated his proposal to some leaders in the third district

He said the party’s advocacy would focus on the needs of Cebu’s third district.

The third district is composed of the towns of Aloguinsan, Asturias, Balamban, Barili, Pinamungajan, Tuburan and Toledo City.

The dominant party there remains the One Cebu party of the Garcias.

Diamante, who plans to run for Cebu’s third congressional seat, said he will leave it up to the national leaders of PDP-Laban to decide whether he runs for Congress or for vice mayor of Tuburan town.