Miss Eco International 2018 Cynthia Thomalla advocates care for our planet

MISS Eco International 2018 Cynthia Magpatoc Thomalla is encouraging everyone to take care of Mother Earth.

The Cebu-based beauty queen, who is currently in Egypt for her Miss Eco International 2018 duties, expressed gratitude for the chance to share her advocacy.

“I uphold its cause not just on this day but every single day that I live on this planet. This is our habitat. This is our home. Let us do everything to rejuvenate and take care of it,” she said in an Instagram post.

She also urged everyone “to take part in fighting plastic pollution.”

“I encourage each one of you to ignite that awareness within you and turn it into actions.

Remember, a spark of motivation can turn into a flame of rejuvenation,” Thomalla said.

She ended her post with, “Lest we forget, Mother Earth can survive without us but we cannot survive without her.”

According to Miss Eco International’s Instagram page, Thomalla was named United Nation (UN) Goodwill Ambassador.

She received the recognition three days ago from the Ambassador Remigio Martin Maradona and Dr. Ismail Abdelghafar, chairman of the Arab League in Alexandria, Egypt.

Thomalla is the first Filipina to win the title. The pageant was held last April in Egypt.

She represented the country after winning the Miss Eco International Philippines 2017 title during the Miss World Philippines 2017 where she represented Cebu.

Before she joined Miss World Philippines, Thomalla was named Sinulog Festival Queen 2016 and was the lead dancer of Tribu Himagulaw of Placer, Masbate. That same year, she was crowned Reyna ng Aliwan.

Thomalla also finished finished first runner-up at the Miss Mandaue 2015 pageant.