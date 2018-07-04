SHE BANGS!

NETIZENS have gushed about the new haircut of the Philippines’ Concert Queen Pops Fernandez. A longer and sleeker silhouette, it is a return of the bob, apple cut she also sported in the 80s.

“Ayaw ko din ng long layered. I know it’s not bagay for me, but I want full bangs kahit wala akong forehead,” the singer shared before she performed at the Ayala Terraces for the Hero concert last June.

How did you feel of the 3,000+++ likes of your new hairstyle on Instagram?

I guess I go with my moods all the time. Ever since naman my “Penthouse” days, I just have crazy moods. I always pick on my hair. Kunyari—women in general, when we go through something—we go shop or do something with our hair. Wala naman akong pinagdadaanan, sabi ko, my God, for the longest time, my hair has always been black, which I didn’t mind, pare-pareho na din ang haircut ko and kasi, it’s really hot. So I went to Alex Carbonel. Sabi ko, I want naman something na di straight lang and bob. Ayaw ko din ng long layered. I know it’s not bagay for me, but I want full bangs kahit wala akong forehead. Nagulat din ako, there were good comments on the color.

Has your style changed over the years—off and on stage?

Yes, off-stage, I really want to be so relaxed. My style has also changed.

I don’t come out on stage as often; I don’t perform as often—parang nag 360-degree change ako kasi dati pag lumalabas ako, dapat naka plunging neckline, super tight, fully beaded. I felt people expected that was the look I had to come up with. It goes with age again, feeling ko, I won’t be able to pull it off; it comes with maturity. Now, I want something more on the classic cuts, a little more on the elegant look, elegant style. Masasabi mong mas nagging conservative na ako.

What’s the secret to ageless beauty?

I guess it’s a matter of being positive. I received messages on Instagram na they think I did so many things or whatever. Of course, I have a regular regime, but I am not as vain as other celebrities. I have no diet; I only watch what I eat. When it comes to skin care, I don’t go regularly to my derma. I sleep early; it helps a lot. Dati, of course, when I was very busy, I had a stylist. Meron akong mga designers, but it was still clothes that I wanted to wear. Pero ganun pa din, sometimes it works; sometimes it doesn’t work. Whatever that is, it’s still the one I have chosen. If ever di mag work, at least I’m the one to blame— pinilit ko. Fashion kasi is a hit and miss. Ah, if you want to be different, you have to go through a lot of misses before you get the hits.