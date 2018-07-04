3 drown in Alegria

Three persons drowned after their motorized boat capsized off the seawaters of Alegria town, southwestern Cebu at around 3 p.m on Wednesday (July 4).

Fatalities were identified as Rosalyn Peligro, 31; Albert Lopez, 27 and 27-year-old Ruby Peligro.

P03 Richelieu Torsende of Alegria Police said at least seven adults and eight minors were onboard the boat when the incident happened.

Victims were all residents of Barangay Santa Felomina in Alegria town.

In a phone interview, Torsende told Cebu Daily News that the victims were heading home after having an island hopping when huge waves hit their boat causing it to capsize.

The eight minors were rescued as well as the four adults, including the driver. Unfortunately, the other three drowned.

Torsende said the fatalities didn’t know how to swim.