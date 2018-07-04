UV, UC dispute finals slot

THE University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters and the reigning Cesafi champions University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers clash for the last spot in the finals in a crucial game in the high school division of the 2018 Cesafi Partner’s Cup today at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Baby Panthers already bagging the first finals berth by virtue of their 5-1 win-loss card, UC and UV are left to duke it out for the other. UC owns a 4-1 record while UV totes a 3-1 card.

Tournament rules state that the top finishers of the elimination round will advance to the best-of-three finals, which begins on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the USPF Panthers will try to lock up their spot in the battle for third place honors when they battle the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in the collegiate division.

Losers of two straight after opening this competition with three consecutive wins, the Panthers are seeking to get back on the winning track, but will have to do so against a Jaguars team that is vying for stability, after winning just two of their five assignments in this tournament.

USJ-R is also apparently going through some coaching turmoil with head coach Titing Manalili being seen coaching the Cebu City Sharks in the MPBL last Tuesday.