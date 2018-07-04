Talisay wins Game 1 of South Div. Finals
THE TALISAY City Aquastars pulled themselves a win away from advancing to the overall finals of the Governor’s Cup Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament after pulling off a 93-70 come-from-behind win over Sibonga in Game 1 of the best-of-three South Division Finals at the Talisay City Sports Complex last night.
The Aquastars, who are still unbeaten after 11 games in this tournament, used a huge late-game run to crawl back from a 10-point deficit in the third to pull off the victory.
Game 2 will be tomorrow at the Sibonga Sports Complex.
Jay Deiparine topscored for Talisay with 28 points while Bryle Cuyos led the losing squad with 18.
Sibonga led by 10, 51-41, in the third but Talisay slowly got back in the game and entered the payoff period trailing by just four, 56-60.
With Sibonga’s key players in foul trouble, Talisay City went on a rampage in the fourth, building double-digit leads that took the fight out of the hard-fighting Sibonga squad.
