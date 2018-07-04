TRAGEDY AT SEA

A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a family who lost three members who drowned after strong waves caused their motorized boat to capsize and sink in the waters off Alegria town, 115.8 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, on Wednesday afternoon.

The fatalities, identified as Rosalyn Peligro, 31; Albert Lopez, 24; and Ruby Peligro, 27, were heading home together with 12 other passengers when the boat’s engine suddenly died and was subsequently battered by rough waves.

Rechelle Torsiende, head of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Alegria town, said the boat was overloaded since it was supposed to carry not more than 10 people.

The town police said the boat, with the marking “PhilThai,” was owned by Alberto Lendio Lopez, 51, and a resident of Barangay Sta. Filomena, Alegria, where most of the victims were from.

The police said they learned of the incident at about 3:35 p.m. from a concerned citizen who informed them through cellular phone call regarding a motorboat that overturned at the sea off Barangay Madridejos, Alegria.

At least seven adults, including boat operator Jazreel Velonta Bendulo, 23, and eight minors went island hopping before the incident happened at past 3 p.m.

All eight minors and four adults — most of whom were residents of Barangay Santa Filomena in Alegria town — were rescued.

“Unfortunately, three of their companions died because they reportedly didn’t know how to swim,” Torsiende said.

The three casualties were rushed to the Reinhard Wirtgen Memorial Hospital in Alegria but were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Torsiende said members of the family who knew how to swim and the boat operator first saved the children.

“Kadtong nalumos, dili gyud kuno makamao molangoy (Those who drowned really didn’t know how to swim),” said Torsiende.

Torsiende said it was not raining in Alegria when the boat capsized although the wind was strong.

Survivors

The survivors were identified as Daniel Togon, 23; Mary Grace Lopez, 21; Marites Salva, 20; Richelle Velonta, 17; Arnel Velonta, 9; Aldrid Dave Orot, 8; Kent Bernard Cabigas, 7; Reynard Velonta, 5; Daniel Dave Togon, 2; El Shane Ruby Lopez, 2; Isiah Andrey Lopez, 1; and boat operator Bendulo.

Baltazar Tribunalo Jr., chief of the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) head, said the victims’ family first celebrated the birthday of one of the minors in a beach resort in Barangay Madridejos, Alegria town on Wednesday morning.

They decided to go island hopping in the afternoon.

“Padulong na ni sila og pauli sa dihang napalong ang ilahang bangka. Nikusog ang bawod mao tong nitikyaob (They were on their way home when their boat’s engine conked out. It was then when the waves caused the vessel to capsize),” said Tribunalo.

He said they will conduct an investigation to find out why the boat’s engine malfunctioned.

Joey Figuracion, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Mactan bureau, said isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Algeria town in the next three days.

“When there’s a thunderstorm advisory, we can anticipate strong winds. So we have to be really careful when we’re at sea or in an open area,” he said.

“I urge the public to take the precautionary measures,” he added. /WITH REPORTS FROM MOREXETTE MARIE B. ERRAM