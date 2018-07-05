Peter Lim property hit by improvised bomb

CEBU CITY–Unidentified men set off two improvised explosive devices outside the establishment owned by controversial Cebu businessman Peter Lim along M.C. Briones Street in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City past 2 a.m. on Thursday.

No one was hurt but the explosion tore apart some vehicles displayed outside Hilton Motors, which sold imported heavy equipment and trucks, said PO3 Frederick Andales of the Subangdaku Police Station.

He said their operatives received a request for assistance after the bomb ripped through part of the establishment where Lim’s office was also located.

Investigators were conducting probe to identify the perpetrators and the motive in the wake of allegations that Lim was a drug lord.

Lim was earlier tagged by President Duterte as a big-time drug lord – a claim strongly denied by the businessman, saying that he was not the Peter Lim referred to by the President.

But it didn’t stop the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group from filing a case against him and drug personalities for drug trafficking. The case was still pending with the Department of Justice.

The explosion outside Hilton Motors was the third apparent attack against Lim and his brother Wellington.

Last June 30, three armed men allegedly disarmed the security guard of Infinity KTV & Music Lounge and tried to set the establishment on fire.

The bar, located along Archbishop Reyes Ave., Cebu City, is also owned by Lim and his younger brother Wellington.

In March this year, unidentified men fired at a vehicle reportedly driven by Wellington as he was leaving the Infinity carpark.

Wellington was unharmed but security guard Wilson Bucag, 42, who was guiding Wellington’s car out of the parking lot, was killed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on the body.

Another security guard was wounded while two foreigners who happened to pass by during the shooting were wounded.