Five arrested during Oplan Kalsada implementation in Cebu City

Operatives of San Nicolas police station, Cebu City arrested five men during the implementation of Oplan Kalsada in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Pasil, Cebu City at past 11 p.m., Wednesday (July 4).

Arrested were Geraldo Torreon, Joel Digman, Rochel Digman, all from Barangay Pasil; Jojo Mainit, from Barangay Lahug, Cebu City; and Ryan Ceniza, from Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City.

Seized from Torreon were five small sachets of suspected shabu.

The four others were caught in the act playing mole-mole machine in the area of arrest.

Oplan Kalsada, which aims to enforce city ordinances against loiterers, is implemented by police stations in Cebu City from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.