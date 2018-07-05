Marijuana stalks uprooted in Balamban

More than a million worth of fully-grown marijuana stalks were uprooted by the anti-narcotics personnel of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) in the mountain village of Bayong, Balamban town, Cebu on Wednesday afternoon, July 4.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director said 3,824 fully-grown marijuana stalks were uprooted during the operation, worth P1.5 Million.

Abrugena said the operation was conducted after a resident informed local authorities regarding the marijuana plantation in the area.

No cultivators were caught during the operation, added Abrugena.

The plants were burned on site while some were brought to the Regional Crime Laboratory Office.