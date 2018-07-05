Rama worries safety amid killings of mayors

Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama fears for his life once again after two mayors were killed in separate shooting incidents in Luzon this week.

“Really, it’s not a joke seeing all of these occurring. I’ve long been very much concerned since the time I’ve been accused wrongly,” Rama told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview.

Rama was tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte as a drug protector in 2016, an accusation the former mayor has repeatedly denied.

Rama, however, is still determined to run as mayor in the May 2019 midterm elections, and challenge his political rival, incumbent Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.