Results of Fourth Cebu-Mactan bridge study to be released before year ends

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar assured that a fourth bridge connecting mainland Cebu and Mactan Island will push through.

Villar made this announcement shortly after attending the ceremonial blessing of the third Cebu-Mactan bridge, the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

The public works secretary disclosed that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is wrapping up its feasibility study for the fourth bridge, and its initial results may be released before 2018 ends.

“We still cannot provide more details of the fourth bridge but definitely, there’s going to be one. Jica is conducting the feasibility study, which will determine as to where it will be placed,” Villar explained.