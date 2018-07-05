John Lloyd Cruz spotted shopping for baby stuff

ACTOR John Lloyd Cruz was spotted shopping for baby stuff at The SM Store Cebu.

A photo of the 35-year-old actor was shared by Cebu Wanderlust on its Facebook page last Wednesday.

“Spotted ABS-CBN actor, John Lloyd Cruz at The SM Store Cebu,” the caption reads.

Gilbert Tan Manego, assistant branch manager for The SM Store Cebu, shared the same photo and confirmed that Cruz had bought a car seat for a newborn.

“Thank you sooo much John Lloyd Cruz for shopping with us. He bought 1 Car Seat Greco for New Born – Baby boy. Sooo confirmed it’s a baby boy.

Nalooy nalang mi kay wala naka tiwas shopping kay nitapok ang mga customers niya. Still our pleasure sir,” Manego said in a Facebook post.

Cruz’s girlfriend, Cebuana actress Ellen reportedly gave birth to a baby boy last week.

The couple has kept mum about the pregnancy although several photos of Adarna with a baby bump, including one taken in Amanpulo, have surfaced.