Crimson Mactan’s Project Happy Feet to raise funds for charity

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan’s The Project Happy Feet Slipper Race will be held July 14, 2018.

This unique fundraiser is inspired by many school children living in rural places who walk more than 3 kilometers to school either barefooted or in slippers.

The event is a non-competitive walk in slippers (flip-flops) to raise funds for the education and training of underprivileged children and youth.

This year is the resort’s sixth Project Happy Feet event. The activity has raised over a million pesos in the last four years with funds channeled through programs facilitated by Bantay Bata 163, Gawad Kalinga and Kantobaon Elementary School in northern Cebu.

This year, funds raised will once again benefit the deserving youth of Bantay Bata 163’s Bantay Edukasyon Program.

The slipper race was first held last 2013 in Cebu to support the scholars of Bantay Bata 163’s Bantay Edukasyon Program, followed by a fund raising event in 2014 focused mainly on rebuilding the schools in northern Cebu that were devastated by typhoon Yolanda.

Although not really competitive in nature, it’s called a race in the hopes of sending a message that there is great urgency for us to do something about education for the underprivileged children around the world, and that we should race against time to give our support and make that positive impact now.

To participate in the slipper race on July 14, participants must form a group of five and pay the donation of P5,000. All donations will be turned over to the beneficiary.

Participants will complete various individual and team challenges to win the race.

For more information, email Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan at mactan.gmsec@crimsonhotel.com or call the resort at 401-9999.