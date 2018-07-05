Murder, frustrated murder raps against suspects in Solima shootings

Murder and frustrated murder charges were filed against the three men accused of killing lawyer Salvador Solima and shooting his wife Verose at the City Prosecutor’s Office at past 1 pm Thursday.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Cebu City Police Office’s Investigation, Detection, and Management Branch (IDMB), said they have “strong evidence” against suspects Ricarte del Corro Jr. and brothers Alvin and Alberto Baluyos Jr.

Del Corro was tagged as one of the gunmen while the police said the Baluyos brothers allegedly served as lookout during the shooting incident inside the Solima house in Barangay Guadalupe last Monday afternoon.

Alberto supposedly had a disagreement with the lawyer over alleged non-payment of a property that the Baluyos family had sold through the lawyer.

Devaras said they are still waiting for Verose’s statement on the case. A helper said Verose, whose condition stabilized at the hospital, is still not well enough to talk.