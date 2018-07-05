Cebu provincial police holds surprise drug test

About 100 police officers and personnel of the Cebu Provincial Police Office underwent a surprise drug test Thursday morning.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, Cebu provincial police chief, said police officers that test positive will undergo confirmatory tests and if they test positive anew, they will undergo a rehablitation program.

They will then be “dishonorably discharged” and will no longer be accepted back to service./ Zena V. Magto, USJ-R Journalism Intern