Two new buildings for City Health Office
Two annex buildings will be built on the left wing of the Cebu City Health Office compound to accommodate more patients.
Acting City Health Office chief Dr. Alma Corpin said work had started on one of the buildings while the other one is being planned, Corpin said during the 36th building anniversary of the Cebu City Health (CCH) on Thursday (July 5). / Delta Dyrecka, USJR Intern
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.